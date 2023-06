New Suit - Trademark

Alfwear Inc. sued Kule LLC for trademark infringement on Monday in Utah District Court. The suit, filed by Ray Quinney & Nebeker and Baker IP, alleges that the defendant's mark 'Kule' for clothing and apparel is confusingly similar to the plaintiff's use of the mark 'Kuhl.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00412, Alfwear Inc. v. Kule LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 26, 2023, 5:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Alfwear, Inc.

Ray Quinney & Nebeker

Baker Ip PLLC

defendants

Kule, LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims