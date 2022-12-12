New Suit

Stellantis, the automaker formed from the 2021 merger of FCA US and the PSA Group, was hit with a lawsuit on Monday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Arent Fox on behalf of Alfredo's Foreign Cars, accuses the defendant of providing an unfair advantage to 'favored' dealers in violation of the New York Franchised Motor Vehicle Dealer Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:22-cv-10478, Alfredo's Foreign Cars Inc. v. Stellantis US LLC.

Automotive

December 12, 2022, 6:21 PM