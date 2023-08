Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at GrayRobinson on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Cigna to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, which seeks reimbursement for medical services rendered, was filed by Tache Bronis & Descalzo on behalf of Alfredo Murciano M.D. PA. The case is 1:23-cv-22885, Alfredo Murciano, M.D. PA v. Cigna Health and Life Insurance Co.

Health Care

August 03, 2023, 8:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Alfredo Murciano, M.D. P.A.

Plaintiffs

Tache, Bronis, Christianson And Descalzo, P.A.

defendants

Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Shari Lyn Gerson

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute