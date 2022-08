Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Quilling, Selander, Lownds, Winslett and Moser on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers Personal Insurance Company to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, which arises from disputed weather-related property damage claims, was filed by Hallett & Perrin and VerisLaw on behalf of Michael and Catherine Alfred. The case is 4:22-cv-00765, Alfred v. Travelers Personal Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 26, 2022, 6:03 PM