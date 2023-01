Who Got The Work

Brian A. Paino of McGlinchey Stafford has entered an appearance for Wells Fargo and other defendants in a pending foreclosure lawsuit. The complaint was filed pro se Dec. 2 in California Central District Court by Alfred McZeal Jr. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John F. Walter, is 2:22-cv-08760, Alfred McZeal Jr. v. Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC et al.