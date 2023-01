New Suit - Employment

Home Depot was slapped with an employment discrimination lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Northern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Westberry & Connors on behalf of Lyndsie Alford, who claims she had to resign from her position as a merchandise associate due to continued and unwanted sexual harassment episodes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00423, Alford v. Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.