Who Got The Work

Nathan J. Oleson and Amanda S. McGinn of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld and Eric D. Field of Littler Mendelson have entered appearances for board members of the NFL Player Disability & Neurocognitive Benefit Plan in a pending ERISA class action. The action, filed Feb. 9 in Maryland District Court by Migliaccio & Rathod and Seeger Weiss, accuse the defendants of wrongfully denying disability benefits for those with physical injuries and mental impairments. The action is also backed by Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz; Advocate Law Group; and Athlaw LLP. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Julie Rebecca Rubin, is 1:23-cv-00358, Alford et al v. The NFL Player Disability & Survivor Benefit Plan et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 27, 2023, 5:34 AM

