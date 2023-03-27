Who Got The Work
Nathan J. Oleson and Amanda S. McGinn of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld and Eric D. Field of Littler Mendelson have entered appearances for board members of the NFL Player Disability & Neurocognitive Benefit Plan in a pending ERISA class action. The action, filed Feb. 9 in Maryland District Court by Migliaccio & Rathod and Seeger Weiss, accuse the defendants of wrongfully denying disability benefits for those with physical injuries and mental impairments. The action is also backed by Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz; Advocate Law Group; and Athlaw LLP. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Julie Rebecca Rubin, is 1:23-cv-00358, Alford et al v. The NFL Player Disability & Survivor Benefit Plan et al.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
March 27, 2023, 5:34 AM
Plaintiffs
- Alex Parsons
- Charles Sims
- Daniel Loper
- Eric Smith
- Jamize Olawale
- Jason Alford
- Joey Thomas
- Lance Zeno
- Michael McKenzie
- Willis McGahee
Plaintiffs
- Aylstock Witkin Kreis Overholtz
- Samuel L. Katz
- Advocate Law Group P.C.
- Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overhotlz, PLLC
- Seeger Weiss
- Migliaccio And Rathod LLP
- Julia M. Damron
defendants
- Belinda Lerner
- Dennis Curran
- Jacob Frank
- Jeff Van Note
- Robert Smith
- Roger Goodell
- Sam McCullum
- The Bert Bell/ Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan
- The Disability Board of the NFL Player Disability & Neurocognitive Benefit Plan
- The NFL Player Disability & Neurocognitive Benefit Plan
- The NFL Player Disability & Survivor Benefit Plan
defendant counsels
- Littler Mendelson
- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld
- Groom Law Group
nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations