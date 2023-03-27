Who Got The Work

Nathan J. Oleson and Amanda S. McGinn of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld and Eric D. Field of Littler Mendelson have entered appearances for board members of the NFL Player Disability & Neurocognitive Benefit Plan in a pending ERISA class action. The action, filed Feb. 9 in Maryland District Court by Migliaccio & Rathod and Seeger Weiss, accuse the defendants of wrongfully denying disability benefits for those with physical injuries and mental impairments. The action is also backed by Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz; Advocate Law Group; and Athlaw LLP. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Julie Rebecca Rubin, is 1:23-cv-00358, Alford et al v. The NFL Player Disability & Survivor Benefit Plan et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 27, 2023, 5:34 AM

Plaintiffs

Alex Parsons

Charles Sims

Daniel Loper

Eric Smith

Jamize Olawale

Jason Alford

Joey Thomas

Lance Zeno

Michael McKenzie

Willis McGahee

Plaintiffs

Aylstock Witkin Kreis Overholtz

Samuel L. Katz

Advocate Law Group P.C.

Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overhotlz, PLLC

Seeger Weiss

Migliaccio And Rathod LLP

Julia M. Damron

defendants

Belinda Lerner

Dennis Curran

Jacob Frank

Jeff Van Note

Robert Smith

Roger Goodell

Sam McCullum

The Bert Bell/ Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan

The Disability Board of the NFL Player Disability & Neurocognitive Benefit Plan

The NFL Player Disability & Neurocognitive Benefit Plan

The NFL Player Disability & Survivor Benefit Plan

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld

Groom Law Group

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations