Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Golden Scaz Gagain on Friday removed a lawsuit against Comenity Capital Bank, a subsidiary of Bread Financial, formerly known as Alliance Data Systems, to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged violation of the Fair Credit Billing Act, was filed by attorney Robert William Murphy on behalf of Robert Alfonso. The case is 0:23-cv-60930, Alfonso v. Comenity Capital Bank.

Business Services

May 19, 2023, 1:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Robert Alfonso

Plaintiffs

Robert William Murphy

defendants

Comenity Capital Bank

defendant counsels

Golden Scaz Gagain, PLLC

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws