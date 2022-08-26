New Suit - Contract

Burr & Forman filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Friday in South Carolina District Court on behalf of automotive part supplier Alfmeier Friedrichs & Rath. The suit arises from Alfmeier's agreement to supply parts to defendant TG Fluid Systems, an arrangement which became backlogged due to global supply shortages. The complaint alleges that TG Fluid Systems unilaterally chartered private jets to ship Alfmeier's goods to keep up with customer demand, then refused to pay invoices until Alfmeier reimbursed TG Fluid Systems nearly $500,000 for the shipments. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-02855, Alfmeier Friedrichs & Rath v. TG Fluid Systems USA Corp.

Automotive

August 26, 2022, 7:25 PM