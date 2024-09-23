Who Got The Work

Burton F. Dodd, Matthew R. Simpson and JonVieve D. Hill from Fisher & Phillips have stepped in as defense counsel to Emory University School of Medicine in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed Aug. 7 in Georgia Northern District Court by HKM Employment Attorneys on behalf of a program coordinator who contends that she was subjected to disparate treatment based on race and wrongfully terminated five days after she requested and was approved for FMLA leave. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr., is 1:24-cv-03510, Alff v. Emory University School of Medicine.

Education

September 23, 2024, 10:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Jennifer Alff

Plaintiffs

Hkm Employment Attorneys LLP

Defendants

Emory University School of Medicine

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

Nature of Claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination