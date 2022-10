New Suit - Contract

Hall Booth Smith filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in New Jersey District Court against the IBUN Group, an LED lighting company, and Suleman I. Iddrissu. The suit was brought on behalf of Michael Alfaro, who accuses Iddrissu, a childhood friend, of defaulting on a loan agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06231, Alfaro v. Iddrissu et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 24, 2022, 3:13 PM