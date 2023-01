New Suit

Chartwell Law Offices filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Alfa Insurance Corp. The suit, which targets Kingdom Builders Covenant Church, seeks a declaration that the insurance policy is void due to material misrepresentations made on the application. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00191, Alfa Insurance Corporation v. Kingdom Builders Covenant Church.

Insurance

January 14, 2023, 6:57 AM