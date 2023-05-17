Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Williams Kastner, Paine Hamblen and Bullivant Houser Bailey on Wednesday removed a negligence lawsuit against Avista Corp., Infrasource Services and other defendants to Oregon District Court. The suit, filed by Elliott Riquelme & Wilson on behalf of Alf Hanson Family LLC, accuses the defendants of negligently removing a heating oil tank and gas piping next to the plaintiff's property, causing the plaintiff's building to sink into the soil and crack. The case is 6:23-cv-00731, Alf Hanson Family LLC v. Avista Corp. et al.

Construction & Engineering

May 17, 2023, 6:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Alf Hanson Family, LLC

Plaintiffs

Elliott Anderson, LLP

defendants

Infrasource Services, LLC

Avista Corporation

Nrc Environmental Services Inc.

defendant counsels

Paine Hamblen

Williams Kastner

Bullivant Houser Bailey

nature of claim: 240/over alleged property damage or interference