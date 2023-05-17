Lawyers at Williams Kastner, Paine Hamblen and Bullivant Houser Bailey on Wednesday removed a negligence lawsuit against Avista Corp., Infrasource Services and other defendants to Oregon District Court. The suit, filed by Elliott Riquelme & Wilson on behalf of Alf Hanson Family LLC, accuses the defendants of negligently removing a heating oil tank and gas piping next to the plaintiff's property, causing the plaintiff's building to sink into the soil and crack. The case is 6:23-cv-00731, Alf Hanson Family LLC v. Avista Corp. et al.
Construction & Engineering
May 17, 2023, 6:04 PM