New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

International Flavors & Fragrances and other defendants were hit with an antitrust class action Friday in New Jersey District Court. The complaint was brought by Lite DePalma Greenberg & Afanador; Gustafson Gluek; BoiesBattin LLP; and Zimmerman Reed. The suit is part of a string of cases accusing the defendants of price-fixing in the flavor and fragrance industry. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03547, Alexia Dahmes d/b/a Alexia Viola Napa Valley v. Firmenich SA et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 30, 2023, 4:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Alexia Dahmes d/b/a Alexia Viola Napa Valley

Plaintiffs

Lite Depalma Greenberg & Afanador, LLC

defendants

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.

Agilex Flavors & Fragrance, Inc.

Custom Essence Incorporated

Firmenich Incorporated

Firmenich SA

Givaudan Fragrances Corporation

Givaudan Roure Inc.

Givaudan SA

Symrise AG

Symrise Inc.

Ungerer & Company, Inc.

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations