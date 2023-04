Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Homer Bonner Jacobs on Monday removed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, pertaining to alleged fraudulent transfers, was filed by Levine Kellogg Lehman Schneider + Grossman on behalf of Christian Alexandre. The case is 0:23-cv-60682, Alexandre v. Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

April 10, 2023, 4:02 PM

Christian Alexandre

Levine Kellogg Lehman Schnelder Grossman

Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A.,

Homer Bonner Jacobs

Brian John Lechich

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct