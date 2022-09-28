New Suit - Class Action

Amazon.com was slapped with a class action on Wednesday in California Southern District Court over its 'Diversity Grant' program. The suit, brought by the Rava Law Firm and Greg Adler PC, contends that the program provides preferential treatment towards Blacks, Latinos and Native Americans over Asians, Whites and Native Hawaiians or Other Pacific Islanders. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01459, Alexandre et al. v. Amazon.com Inc.

Internet & Social Media

September 28, 2022, 5:52 PM