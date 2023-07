Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McGlinchey Stafford on Wednesday removed a wrongful foreclosure lawsuit against Deutsche Bank and PHH Mortgage Corp. to Tennessee Western District Court. The suit was filed by attorney John M. Drake on behalf of Marion LaTroy Alexandra-Williams and Nell Williams. The case is 2:23-cv-02409, Alexandra-Williams et al. v. Deutsche Bank National Trust Co.

Banking & Financial Services

July 05, 2023, 8:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Marion LaTroy Alexandra-Williams

Nell Williams

defendants

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company

defendant counsels

McGlinchey Stafford

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute