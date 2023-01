Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hill Farrer & Burrill on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Charter Communications to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged disability-based employment discrimination and wrongful termination, was filed by M Law Attorneys on behalf of Farias Alexandra. The case is 5:23-cv-00017, Alexandra v. Charter Communications, Inc.

Telecommunications

January 05, 2023, 7:32 PM