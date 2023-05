New Suit - Personal Injury

WeWork and Alex Spence were sued Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Liam Preston Alexander. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02112, Alexander v. WeWork Inc. et al.

Real Estate

May 12, 2023, 5:20 AM

Plaintiffs

Liam Preston Alexander

defendants

WeWork Inc.

Alex Spence

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims