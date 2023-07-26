New Suit - Employment

UPS was sued Monday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was brought by the Leach Firm on behalf of a supervisor who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after taking leave for his anxiety disorder and in retaliation for complaining to the human resources department about being subjected to a hostile work environment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03272, Alexander v. United Parcel Service, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

July 26, 2023, 4:27 AM

Jean Alexander

The Leach Firm, P.A.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA