UPS was sued Monday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was brought by the Leach Firm on behalf of a supervisor who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after taking leave for his anxiety disorder and in retaliation for complaining to the human resources department about being subjected to a hostile work environment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03272, Alexander v. United Parcel Service, Inc.
Transportation & Logistics
July 26, 2023, 4:27 AM