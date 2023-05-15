Who Got The Work

Natasha N. Reed of Foley Hoag has entered an appearance for brand and business development coaching platform Shay B. Beautiful LLC d/b/a the Beautyprint in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed March 30 in New York Eastern District Court by Verna Law on behalf of Keisha Alexander, accuses the defendant of using the 'Beautyprint' mark within the same industry and creating confusion with consumers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Frederic Block, is 1:23-cv-02455, Alexander v. Shay B. Beautiful Limited Liability Company.

Business Services

May 15, 2023, 4:27 AM

Keisha Alexander

Verna Law, P.C.

Shay B. Beautiful Limited Liability Company

Foley Hoag

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims