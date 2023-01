Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Greenberg Traurig on Friday removed a data breach class action against Salud Family Health to Colorado District Court. The suit was filed by Mason LLP and the Law Office of Rick D. Bailey on behalf of patients and employees whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack. The case is 1:23-cv-00037, Alexander v. Salud Family Health Inc.

Health Care

January 06, 2023, 5:07 PM