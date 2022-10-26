New Suit - Employment

Fresenius Medical Care North America was sued Wednesday in Tennessee Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit, filed by Biesecker Dutkanych & Macer on behalf of an administrative secretary, alleges claims for race discrimination, disability discrimination, and violations of the Family and Medical Leave Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00866, Alexander v. Fresenius Medical Care North America.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

