New Suit

American Security Insurance Company, an Assurant subsidiary, and other defendants were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Louisiana Western District Court. The court action, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricanes Laura and Delta, was filed by McClenny Moseley & Associates on behalf of Wilman Alexander. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-03449, Alexander v. American Security Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

August 24, 2022, 6:52 AM