Alexander Sworn in as New Fulton Court Clerk | Law.com Radar

Ché Alexander has been sworn in as the new clerk for the Fulton County Superior and Magistrate Courts. Alexander, who was sworn in on Friday, previously served as the chief deputy clerk. She replaced Cathelene "Tina" Robinson, who retired after holding the role for 16 years and working for the county for nearly 50 years. Before becoming the chief deputy clerk, Alexander served as owner of a consulting firm that helped municipalities in maximizing technology to enhance operations and efficiency.

Georgia

July 06, 2023, 12:40 PM

