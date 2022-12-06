Who Got The Work

Brian R. Lemon and Alexandra M. Joyce from McCarter & English, DLA Piper partner Brian Briggs and counsel from Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell have entered appearances for Audi of America, BMW of North America LLC, General Motors Company and Porsche, respectively, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed pro se by Jerry Dewayne Alexander Sr. on Nov. 14 in Delaware District Court, asserts a patent related to LED-displayed information in transparent glass. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly, is 1:22-cv-01488, Alexander Sr. v. BMW of North America LLC et al.

Automotive

December 06, 2022, 7:43 AM