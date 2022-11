New Suit - Patent

Audi, BMW of North America, Ford Motor Co., General Motors, Porsche and Volvo were slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Delaware District Court. The suit, which asserts a patent for technology pertaining to LED-displayed information in transparent glass, was brought pro se by Jerry Dewayne Alexander Sr. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01488, Alexander Sr. v. BMW of North America LLC et al.

Automotive

November 14, 2022, 3:59 PM