New Suit - Product Liability

Facebook and Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other social media platforms, were hit with a product liability lawsuit Thursday in Florida Middle District Court. The court case, brought by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Alexander Salmons, claims that the defendants knew their social media product was harmful and addictive to adolescents. The court case contends that Facebook can cause problems including social media addiction, depression, body dysmorphia and self-harm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-00391, Alexander Salmons v. Meta Platforms, Inc. et al.