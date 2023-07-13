Alexander Mashinsky of Crypto Lending Platform Celsius Indic...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York Thursday announced the indictment of Alexander Mashinsky, the founder and former CEO of bankrupt cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network. Mashinsky's indictment, which charges him with securities fraud, commodities fraud, and wire fraud, was unsealed precisely one year after the bankruptcy filing of Celsius, which at one point was a major crypto lending platform controlling more than $25 million in customer assets.

July 13, 2023, 11:29 AM

