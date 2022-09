New Suit - Consumer

Citigroup, the multinational investment bank headquartered in New York City, was sued Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court. The lawsuit, which alleges violations of the Electronic Funds Transfer Act, was brought by SmithMarco on behalf of Jayne Alexander and Sarah Alexander. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 9:22-cv-81376, Alexander et al. v. CitiBank N.A.