Robert June-Yong Im of McGlinchey Stafford has entered an appearance for Douglas Kiel in a pending securities lawsuit. The suit, filed Jan. 24 in California Central District Court by Larson LLP and attorney Howard M. Zelener on behalf of A Way To Move Inc. and other plaintiffs, accuses the defendants of fraudulently inducing the plaintiffs into investing $13.2 million in unregistered securities despite knowing that their parent company was being investigated for securities violations in Singapore and defaulting on a facility loan that was critical to their ongoing operations. Co-defendant Frank Yuan is represented by Latham & Watkins. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson, is 2:24-cv-00675, Alex Knowles et al v. Taylor Woods et al.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
March 11, 2024, 2:22 PM