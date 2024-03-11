Who Got The Work

Robert June-Yong Im of McGlinchey Stafford has entered an appearance for Douglas Kiel in a pending securities lawsuit. The suit, filed Jan. 24 in California Central District Court by Larson LLP and attorney Howard M. Zelener on behalf of A Way To Move Inc. and other plaintiffs, accuses the defendants of fraudulently inducing the plaintiffs into investing $13.2 million in unregistered securities despite knowing that their parent company was being investigated for securities violations in Singapore and defaulting on a facility loan that was critical to their ongoing operations. Co-defendant Frank Yuan is represented by Latham & Watkins. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson, is 2:24-cv-00675, Alex Knowles et al v. Taylor Woods et al.

March 11, 2024, 2:22 PM

Plaintiffs

A Way To Move, Inc.

Alex Knowles

Bidart Dairy II, LLC

Bruce Beretta

Inversiones Baraja Y Compania Sociedad Colectiva Civil

John Bidart

Link Nashville Airport Hotel, Inc.

Niulpi International SpA

Rentas E Inversiones Los Olivos, Ltda.

Sitka Enterprises, LLC

Plaintiffs

Larson LLP

Howard M. Zelener

defendants

Alec Robinson

Annie Wu

ASAP International Hotel, LLC

ASAP Property Holdings, Inc.

Does

Douglas Kiel

Eagle Nashville Airport Hotel, LLC

Frank Yuan

Howard Wu

Jerome Yuan

John Jenkins, Jr.

Norbert Yuan

Sh Nashville, LLC

Taylor Woods

Uni Nashville Airport Hotel, LLC

Urban Commons, LLC

defendant counsels

Latham & Watkins

McGlinchey Stafford

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws