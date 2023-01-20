Alex Jones Texas Attorney Dodges Sanctions Despite Misconduc...

News From Law.com

Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' Texas attorney, F. Andino Reynal, was not disciplined for the inadvertent disclosure of protected records to the opposing counsel in Texas. This comes in contrast to Jones' Connecticut attorney, Norm Pattis, who was suspended for six months for sharing the records with Texas counsel. Reynal found himself in hot water with Waterbury Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis in Connecticut, after accidentally sharing a large file with medical records of the Connecticut plaintiffs and Jones' text messages and emails to the plaintiffs counsel, Mark Bankston, in Texas.

Connecticut

January 20, 2023, 1:51 PM