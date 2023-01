News From Law.com

Waterbury Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis suspended Norm Pattis, counsel far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, from the practice of law in Connecticut for six months—but has yet to decide if Jones' Texas attorney, F. Andino Reynal, will be disciplined as well. Connecticut's Chief Disciplinary Counsel Brian B. Staines recommended in a memorandum that Bellis suspend Pattis for six months, and to suspend Reynal for three months.

Connecticut

January 13, 2023, 6:25 PM