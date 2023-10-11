Alex Jones, Ronna McDaniel Potential Witnesses in Powell and...

News From Law.com

The Georgia prosecutor who has accused former President Donald Trump and others of trying to illegally overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state is seeking to call Republican Party Chair Ronna McDaniel and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones as witnesses in a trial for two of the defendants scheduled to begin later this month. Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro were indicted by a Fulton County grand jury in August along with Trump and 16 others.

District of Columbia

October 11, 2023, 11:32 AM

nature of claim: /