Tensions were high between Alex Jones' attorney Norm Pattis and plaintiff counsel Christopher Mattei—and Pattis and the judge—on the fourth day of Jones' damages trial in Waterbury Superior Court in Connecticut. One speed bump: Mattei rose several objections when Pattis brought up former President Donald Trump and the 2016 election, implying a spike in website traffic on Jones' Infowars website was due to the controversy around the election.

Connecticut

September 16, 2022, 6:27 PM