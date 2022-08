News From Law.com

Connecticut Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis ordered disciplinary hearings for two of Alex Jones' lawyers, Norm Pattis and F. Andino Reynal, after the accidental sharing of documents in the Texas case. Jones is being sued in Connecticut by parents of children murdered in the Sandy Hook massacre, relatives of school staff who were killed, and an FBI agent who responded to the school shooting.

August 16, 2022, 2:53 PM