New Suit - Privacy Class Action

The National Football League and NFL Enterprises were hit with a digital privacy class action Thursday in New York Southern District Court in connection with the use of a Facebook tracking pixel on official NFL team websites. The complaint, filed by Levi & Korsinsky, accuses the NFL of violating the federal Video Privacy Protection Act by disclosing visitors' personal identifiable information and viewing history to Facebook without consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-09239, Alex et al v. NFL Enterprises, LLC et al.