ALERT: The Hartford Hit with Data-Breach Class Action | Law....

Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Co. faces a data-breach class action in Connecticut District Court. While the Hartford reported the data breach to the Attorney General of Texas in August, it had not provided any additional information as of Friday, when the complaint was filed, according to the lawsuit. This complaint was first surfaced by Law.com Radar. Plaintiff Tyler Baker, a resident of Underhill, Vermont, alleged he received an email from his former employer, University of Vermont Health Network.

August 16, 2023, 3:35 PM

