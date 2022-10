New Suit - Trade Secrets

Littler Mendelson filed a trade secret lawsuit Friday in California Northern District Court on behalf of Alert Enterprise Inc. The complaint pursues claims against Imran Rana, the former senior vice president of global sales, for allegedly breaching an employment contract by misappropriating confidential information to unfairly compete with Alert. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-06646, Alert Enterprise, Inc. v. Rana et al.

Technology

October 28, 2022, 5:01 PM