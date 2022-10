New Suit - Trade Secrets

Littler Mendelson filed a trade secret lawsuit Friday in California Northern District Court on behalf of cybersecurity firm Alert Enterprise. The complaint takes aim at a former senior vice president for allegedly downloading thousands of proprietary documents to his personal computer before accepting a position with a competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-06646, Alert Enterprise, Inc. v. Rana et al.

Cybersecurity

October 28, 2022, 3:27 PM