New Suit - Trade Secrets

Alera Group filed a trade secrets lawsuit against Joseph G. Giordano on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by K&L Gates, accuses the defendant of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information to solicit the plaintiffs clients in violation of a purchase and sale agreement and related settlement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06846, Alera Group Inc. v. Giordano.

Agent & Broker

December 06, 2022, 4:18 PM