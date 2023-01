Removed To Federal Court

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner removed an employment class action against Walgreens on Friday to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Lavi & Ebrahimian, centers on alleged wage-and-hour violations. The case is 3:23-cv-00309, Alemnew v. Walgreen Co.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 20, 2023, 8:25 PM