Removed To Federal Court

ADT Inc., a security alarm company, removed an employment lawsuit Wednesday to West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged disability discrimination, was filed by Atkinson & Polak on behalf of Paul Alderman III. ADT is represented by Littler Mendelson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00512, Alderman.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 10, 2022, 10:26 AM