New Suit - Consumer Class Action

GameStop was hit with a privacy class action Thursday in New York Southern District Court in connection with the retailer's use of a Facebook tracking pixel on its website. The complaint, brought by Bursor & Fisher, accuses GameStop of violating the federal Video Privacy Protection Act by disclosing its customers' personally identifiable information and video game purchases to Facebook without consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07063, Aldana et al v. Gamestop, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 19, 2022, 9:47 AM