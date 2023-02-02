Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Sullivan & Cromwell on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against its partner James L. Bromley and associate Fabio Weinberg Crocco to New York Southern District Court. The complaint was brought by a pro se plaintiff who contends that Sullivan, acting as bankruptcy counsel for Atlantic International Bank Ltd., failed to inform foreign creditors about the banks Chapter 15 proceedings. Atlantic acted as a broker for the plaintiffs carbon emissions certificates traded under the verified carbon standard. The case is 1:23-cv-00850, Aldabe v. Sullivan & Cromwell LLP et al.

Legal Services

February 02, 2023, 7:27 AM