Who Got The Work

Heidi L. Keefe, Adam Pivovar and Patrick W. Lauppe of Cooley have entered appearances for Verkada, a provider of cloud-based video surveillance systems, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, which asserts two patents, was filed Jan. 5 in California Northern District Court by Ramey LLP on behalf of ALD Social. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley, is 3:23-cv-00049, Ald Social, LLC v. Verkada, Inc.

AI & Automation

January 13, 2023, 6:11 AM