Removed To Federal Court

JPMorgan Chase on Tuesday removed a lawsuit to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, filed by Reardon Anderson LLC on behalf of ALD Foodservice Sales and Anthony Durso, accuses the defendant of failing to protect the plaintiffs’ bank accounts from wire fraud. The defendant is represented by Stagg, Terenzi, Confusione & Wabnik. The case is 3:23-cv-03826, Ald Foodservice Sales Ltd Liability Company et al v. JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

July 18, 2023, 4:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Ald Foodservice Sales Ltd Liability Company

Anthony Durso

Plaintiffs

Reardon Anderson LLC

defendants

JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A.

ABC Corps 1-10

John Does 1-10

defendant counsels

Stagg Terenzi Confusione Wabnik

nature of claim: 890/