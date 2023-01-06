New Suit - Employment

Northwell Health Inc. and Mary Anne Portoro were slapped with an employment discrimination lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Phillips & Associates on behalf of Marie Alcy, a night shift emergency technician, who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after she complained to her manager and the assistant director about subjected disparate treatment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:23-cv-00088, Alcy v. Northwell Health, Inc. et al.

Health Care

January 06, 2023, 5:47 AM