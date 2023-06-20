New Suit - Securities Class Action

First Republic Bank, certain First Republic executives and KPMG were hit with a securities class action Tuesday in California Northern District Court in connection with First Republic's collapse last month. The suit, brought by Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman and Portnoy Law Firm, is part of a string of cases accusing the defendants of failing to disclose the bank's liquidity issues. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03013, Alcorn v. First Republic Bank et al.

June 20, 2023, 6:53 PM

Roy H Alcorn

Glancy Prongay & Murray

First Republic Bank

KPMG LLP

Hafize Gaye Erkan

James H. Herbert, II

Michael D. Selfridge

Michael J. Roffler

Neal Holland

Olga Tsokova

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws