First Republic Bank, certain First Republic executives and KPMG were hit with a securities class action Tuesday in California Northern District Court in connection with First Republic's collapse last month. The suit, brought by Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman and Portnoy Law Firm, is part of a string of cases accusing the defendants of failing to disclose the bank's liquidity issues. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03013, Alcorn v. First Republic Bank et al.
Business Services
June 20, 2023, 6:53 PM