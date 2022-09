Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against ADP, the human resources and payroll company, to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Alco Engineering and Tooling, seeks more than $165,000 in civil penalties from the defendant for failing to report the plaintiff's employee W2s to the IRS. The case is 8:22-cv-01776, Alco Engineering and Tooling Corporation v. ADP, Inc.

Business Services

September 28, 2022, 4:44 PM